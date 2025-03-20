New Clayton County Commission Chair outlines her agenda for the county’s future

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County’s newly elected Commission Chair, Dr. Aleeka Anderson-Henry,is starting immediately in setting her priorities. In her first State of the County address, she highlighted major initiatives aimed at economic growth, workforce development, and expanding public transit.

A key focus of Anderson-Henry’s vision is the upcoming Beltline connection, which she believes will bring both industry and residents to Clayton County.

“It brings industry, it brings people,” she said, emphasizing that the project could also help expand public transit to accommodate the county’s growing population.

In addition to infrastructure, Anderson-Henry is looking to boost the county’s economy by focusing on the entertainment and healthcare industries while ensuring residents have access to workforce housing.

To support these initiatives, Anderson-Henry is advocating for increased sales tax revenue to complement property tax income.

“What we need is sales tax dollars,” she explained, stressing the importance of a diversified revenue stream for the county’s future growth.

Since taking office three months ago, Anderson-Henry has made it clear she wants to attract businesses that will encourage residents to stay, live, and work in Clayton County.

“We want people to stay in Clayton County,” she said, noting that a stronger local economy would mean more property and sales tax revenue to support county services.

With her agenda set, Anderson-Henry is looking to build a more prosperous and self-sustaining Clayton County.