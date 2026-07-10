New Civil War exhibit opens at Atlanta History Center

ATLANTA — A new Civil War exhibit opens July 10 at the Atlanta History Center.

The exhibit, titled “More Perfect Union,” replaces the center’s previous Civil War exhibit, which was on display for nearly 30 years.

Chief Content Officer Pola Changnon said, “In the last 30 years there’s been a lot of additional scholarship around the Civil War, and we wanted to fully leverage that to ensure that we were telling a more complete story.”

Changnon also said, “Our collection just expanded to the point where it was clear we weren’t able to highlight everything that we really wanted to to tell a fuller story.”

The exhibit features never-before-displayed artifacts from the Civil War, including the Confederate flag that flew over Atlanta when the city surrendered. It also includes letters and diaries from soldiers, placing firsthand accounts at the center of the exhibit.

“So that you can understand what it would have felt like at the time, and those voices really resonate,” Changnon said.

A second phase of the exhibit is scheduled to open this winter.

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WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.