New Birth Church distributes free groceries to 1,000 families amid government shutdown

As the federal government shutdown continues, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church stepped in to help ease the financial strain for local families.

On Saturday, the church provided free groceries to 1,000 families, including government workers, as part of an effort to fight food insecurity during the shutdown. Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant said families received “the full gamut of fresh vegetation, fresh fruit, chicken, hot dogs, bread, croissants, and everything in between.”

Bryant added that the church plans to hold another grocery distribution in two weeks, on the third Saturday of this month.