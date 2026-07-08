New approved DeKalb County budget includes a property tax increase

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A newly approved budget for DeKalb County includes a 1/2 mil rate increase.

DeKalb County leaders say residents will see significant return on that investment.

The additional millions of dollars the rate hike will generate will be used for programs to improve access to housing, employment, and healthcare. Officials say there’s more.

“Keeping trash collection on schedule, paving roads, repairing potholes, and continuing critical investments in our water and sewer infrastructure,” DeKalb County Commissioner Chakira Johnson said.

Johnson acknowledged the added cost to tax payers.

That equates to about 26 cents per day. However, Johnson says it was necessary to ensure the county could meet the demands for services.