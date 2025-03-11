New app aims to enhance school and community safety with anonymous threat reporting

ATLANTA — A new app designed to improve school and community safety is in development, allowing users to anonymously report potential threats directly to law enforcement or school officials.

Developed by Kyle Roedler of the Parents Safety Alliance, the “All-Safe” app is intended to provide a streamlined way for individuals to share safety concerns while ensuring that reports are only submitted by a human, not an automated system.

Currently in its pilot stage, the app is being evaluated for effectiveness before a broader rollout. Its launch comes as Georgia lawmakers recently passed a bill requiring schools to implement an anonymous reporting system for safety concerns, further underscoring the need for accessible and secure communication tools to prevent potential threats.

As safety remains a top priority, the “All-Safe” app could become a critical resource for schools and communities looking to enhance security and prevent incidents before they occur.