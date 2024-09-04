‘Never thought this would happen in a small county:’ Grandmother walked miles to Apalachee High

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Parents and loved ones are flocking to Apalachee High School to reunite with students after a school shooting on Wednesday morning.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that “casualties” have been reported as a result of the shooting. The GBI said two students and two teachers were among the dead.

The suspect has been identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray who will be charged with murder and will be handled as an adult.

At least one gunshot victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, another was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow and another is on their way to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke with a woman who said she left work as soon as she heard about the shooting to check on her grandson.

“I never thought this would happen in a small county,” grandmother Latasha Hester said.

She said her grandson, a tenth grader at Apalachee High School, is safe and with his mother.

Hester said the area around the school is so congested with families desperate for answers that she walked miles to get to the school.

“I have back injuries, but when you have that adrenaline rush like that, it doesn’t matter,” she said.