Neighbors wonder why deputies, police, SWAT swarmed Bartow County subdivision Sunday

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they were on the scene of an active investigation in Bartow County.

At this time, details are still limited.

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, deputies reportedly swarmed a subdivision in Adairsville, and families said they hid in their homes during a violent disturbance.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents were actively gathering evidence at a home on Country Cove Lane.

“Adairsville, Georgia is supposed to be a safe place, and, today, I did not feel safe,” said Caidan Churchwell.

Neighbors said they noticed something was going on before 6 p.m.

Video from neighbors shows SWAT, deputies, and police set up in driveways throughout the subdivision near HWY 140 and Interstate 75.

“My grandmother said she can hear the cops say get down, get down,” said Jada McCollum. “They wouldn’t let her out of the house. They had to cover the blinds and hide.”

Earlier, the GBI confirmed that they were on scene in the area and we are waiting for them to confirm what caused the lockdown, and where the disturbance began.



