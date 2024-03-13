Neighbors say social media challenge, speed may be behind crashes that killed 5 LHS students

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County high school is grappling with the death of yet another student in a crash this school year.

Five Lakeside High School students have been killed in crashes since September. The latest is Guillermo Aguas-Bahena, who was set to graduate next year.

He was killed in a crash in the area of Northcrest Rd and Chamblee-Tucker Rd around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday near the area of the crash, police said Aguas-Bahena was driving when he lost control of his car at a curve. His car was the only one involved in the crash. His brother and a friend were also injured and are expected to survive.

Aguas-Bahena is the 5th Lakeside student to die in a crash this year. On Feb. 24, senior Sophie Lekiachvili was killed in a crash on Oak Grove road. Police reports indicate the driver, Hannah Hackemeyer, was speeding at the time of the crash and she was taken to jail on suspected DUI charges.

In September, three Lakeside students were among five teenagers killed in a crash on I-85 at Hwy. 316. Sisters Ashley and Katy Gaitan died in that crash along with Coral Lorenzo. Police said that crash was caused by street racing.

Neighbors aren’t sure the crashes are all connected, but many have heard about a social media challenge that encourages teens at Lakeside to drive over 100 mph.

Kenn Allen said he thinks teens need to slow down on the road in general.

“I’ve heard the hundred mph thing. I’ve heard people do it intoxicated, which is a big issue,”Allen said. “And yeah, I feel like back when I was in high school this just did not happen. So hearing that it’s happening so frequently, it’s really startling.”

Several neighbors in the area said they hear what sounds like drag racing late into the night.