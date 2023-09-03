Neighbors react to crane falling through downtown Atlanta parking deck

ATLANTA — Saturday night barriers blocked off access to the Publix on Hank Aaron Road. It is a strong reminder to neighbors their neighborhood grocery store is closed.

“I shop at the Publix every time I try to cook,” said Jasmine Jacquet.

Jasmine Jacquet said that is about one to two visits a week.

“It’s very convenient, just a walk down from Yugo, where my boyfriend lives.”

Saturday, the Publix is closed because of a giant hole in the parking garage.

“I was just walking in that exact same spot. It could have been me, falling through. I cannot believe it,” said Jacquet.

Atlanta Fire officials say the crane fell through the first floor of the parking deck. Officials said when the crane fell, a water line ruptured and caused a diesel leak.

They were able to stop the diesel from running into storm drains.

Atlanta Police said it appears the truck was too heavy for the parking deck.

Noah Nelson lives across the street. “When my teammate first sent it to me, I thought he was pranking me. I thought he was being funny. I found out it was true, and it was very concerning.”

Nelson said this is a huge inconvenience. “It is the only grocery store, we have around here, and it is in walking distance. The next one would be the Walmart that was just shut down on MLK. So, it is very hard to find groceries now.”

The following is a statement from Branch Properties, the Publix property manager, regarding the event:

“We are aware of this situation and are currently working with appropriate authorities as they investigate the incident. Authorities were immediately notified at the time of the incident. As of now, it appears that an unauthorized person unaffiliated with ownership drove a crane truck onto the upper level of the deck past the weight-limit warning signs. The parking deck was constructed to the highest levels of safety, and repairs will begin soon so as not to disrupt shoppers further.”





©2023 Cox Media Group