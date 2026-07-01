Nearly two dozen passengers sue Delta Air Lines over turbulence injuries

ATLANTA — Nearly two dozen passengers are suing Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, alleging negligence during a flight that hit severe turbulence last year.

The lawsuit claims flight crew members were careless and reckless during a Salt Lake City to Amsterdam flight in 2025 when a thunderstorm caused severe turbulence.

The incident sent more than two dozen people to the hospital, according to the lawsuit. Their identities and the extent of their injuries were not disclosed.

The passengers allege they were given no warning and that the fasten seatbelt sign was not illuminated.

Some passengers were thrown from their seats, according to the lawsuit.

The total amount of damages being sought was not announced.