Nearly $3 million in marijuana seized at Atlanta airport; man arrested

ATLANTA — A man is in custody after authorities say he attempted to board an international flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with nearly $3 million worth of marijuana in his luggage.

According to Atlanta police, Vance Ray Randolph was preparing to fly to São Paulo, Brazil, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered a large quantity of marijuana hidden in his bags.

Officials estimate the street value of the seized drugs at $2.97 million. Randolph was immediately arrested and is currently being held at the Clayton County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.