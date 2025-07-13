Local

Nearly $3 million in marijuana seized at Atlanta airport; man arrested

By WSB Radio News Staff
Vance Ray Randolph Passenger hid nearly $3 million in drugs inside luggage at Atlanta airport, police say
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A man is in custody after authorities say he attempted to board an international flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with nearly $3 million worth of marijuana in his luggage.

According to Atlanta police, Vance Ray Randolph was preparing to fly to São Paulo, Brazil, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered a large quantity of marijuana hidden in his bags.

Officials estimate the street value of the seized drugs at $2.97 million. Randolph was immediately arrested and is currently being held at the Clayton County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!