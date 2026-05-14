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Nationwide recall issued for eczema cream over possible staph contamination

By WSB Radio News Staff
Prime Food Processing LLC is voluntarily recalling Dried Croaker Fish because the product was not adequately eviscerated, according to the FDA.
Recalled: (Anamarija/Adobe Stock)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A nationwide recall has been issued for an eczema cream that may be contaminated with staph bacteria.

The Food and Drug Administration says Wisconsin-based Pharmal is recalling one lot of MG217 Multi-Symptom Treatment Cream and Skin Protectant Eczema Cream sold in 6-ounce tubes.

According to the FDA, the product was sold nationwide through Amazon.

The company says the recalled cream could cause infections that may be localized, severe or potentially life-threatening.

The warning says consumers with weakened immune systems or compromised skin, including people with wounds, burns or skin disorders, face a higher risk of developing serious infections, sepsis or septic shock.



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