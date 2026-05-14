Nationwide recall issued for eczema cream over possible staph contamination

ATLANTA — A nationwide recall has been issued for an eczema cream that may be contaminated with staph bacteria.

The Food and Drug Administration says Wisconsin-based Pharmal is recalling one lot of MG217 Multi-Symptom Treatment Cream and Skin Protectant Eczema Cream sold in 6-ounce tubes.

According to the FDA, the product was sold nationwide through Amazon.

The company says the recalled cream could cause infections that may be localized, severe or potentially life-threatening.

The warning says consumers with weakened immune systems or compromised skin, including people with wounds, burns or skin disorders, face a higher risk of developing serious infections, sepsis or septic shock.