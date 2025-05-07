Nationwide FBI child sex abuse sting nets hundreds of arrests, nine in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA — 205 people have been arrested and 115 children have been rescued in a nationwide child abuse sting.

The FBI announced Wednesday that the Atlanta field office charged nine people throughout Georgia for taking part in the one week “Operation Restore Justice”. They are facing charges ranging from possession of child sexual abuse material to enticement of a minor.

The initiative was a joint effort with federal, state, and local partners meant to coincide with Child Abuse Prevention Month.

In 2004, the FBI created the Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) to help identify people involved in the sexual abuse of children.

“Our commitment is resolute. FBI Atlanta remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard children from those who seek to harm society’s most vulnerable,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “However, let there be no confusion—this week’s operation is just one chapter in a relentless, year-round effort that our dedicated agents are fully invested in. We will continue to leverage every tool and resource at our disposal to track down child predators and ensure they face justice.”