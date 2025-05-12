Nationwide eye drop recall: FDA flags safety issues in AVKARE products

Over 1.8 million over-the-counter eye care products are being recalled nationwide after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) uncovered serious manufacturing violations, raising safety concerns.

The recall affects five different products distributed by AVKARE, including various artificial tears and lubricant eye drops. Consumers are being urged not to use the products, which were shipped between May 26, 2023, and April 21, 2025.

According to AVKARE, the recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the FDA, and further use of the affected items should stop immediately.

Recalled Products Include:

Artificial Tears Ophthalmic Solution (NDC# 50268-043-15)

(NDC# 50268-043-15) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Gel 1% (NDC# 50268-066-15)

(NDC# 50268-066-15) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Solution (NDC# 50268-068-15)

(NDC# 50268-068-15) Lubricant Eye Drops Solution (NDC# 50268-126-15)

(NDC# 50268-126-15) Polyvinyl Alcohol Ophthalmic Solution (NDC# 50268-678-15)

The recalled products were sold nationwide. Consumers who have any of the listed items should discard them and consult a healthcare provider if they experience any adverse reactions.

For more information, visit www.avkare.com/recall.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story