As nationwide boycott ends, Target’s DEI decisions remains in question

ATLANTA — As Lent comes to an end, a nationwide boycott of Target led by Black consumers is nearing a turning point. The 40-day fast, aimed at pressuring the retailer to revisit its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, could soon escalate.

Atlanta pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church has been a prominent voice in the effort. He says the boycott has had a notable impact, contributing to reduced foot traffic in Target stores and a dip in the company’s stock performance..

“We have a few days left before the deadline, which is Easter,” Bryant said, “so that we’ll be able to gauge whether we’re able to come to an agreement with the CEO and the board of Target, or whether we will have to press the gas.”

Black consumers spend an estimated $12 million per day at Target. If the retailer does not respond favorably to the group’s calls for renewed investment in DEI, Bryant says the next step will be to redirect that spending to Black-owned businesses.

“We have a tentative meeting set up before Resurrection Sunday,” Bryant added. “The clock is ticking, and the ball is in their court.”

The group behind the boycott is expected to announce its next move following the conclusion of the Lent season.