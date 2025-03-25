Nationwide billboard campaign taking aim at sex trafficking during March Madness

ATLANTA, GA — “It’s madness to think sex buying is just a game.”

That’s one of the warnings as a nationwide billboard campaign to combat sex trafficking launches in all eight cities hosting the NCAA Tournament, including Atlanta.

Yasmin Vafa, Executive Director of Rights4Girls, says the goal is for sex buyers to think twice about their behaviors and to raise awareness.

The billboard campaign seeks to highlight how sex traffickers seek to take advantage of possible increased demand during big events, like March Madness.