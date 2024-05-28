National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Coweta County on Memorial Day

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado made a brief touchdown during strong storms on Monday.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 90 mph. It started near Payton and Boone roads in the northwest portion of the county at 8:23 a.m. It stayed on the ground for roughly two minutes and 3.48 miles.

WSB’s Meteorologist Christina Edwards was there to guide you through the tornado warning on 95.5 WSB Radio.

Crews were later in the area surveying the damage. The tornado left multiple trees down on homes and power lines. No one was hurt.