BUTTS COUNTY, GA — The National Weather Service confirms Monday at least one tornado touchdown in metro Atlanta during Sunday’s storms.

Meredith Wyatt with the National Weather Service says the tornado had maximum winds of 100 to 105 miles per hour. It hit in the Jackson Lake area.

A man in the Grove Park neighborhood of Atlanta died when a tree fell on his home during the storms. He’s identified as 61-year-old Edward Johnson.

The death toll from storms in Kentucky is now up to 11.