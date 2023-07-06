Mystery deepens one year since Georgia Guidestones explosion

One year to the day after the Georgia Guidestones were blown up in Northeast Georgia, the mystery deepens.

No arrests have been made, and the community is feeling the impact.

Elbert Commission Chair Lee Vaughn says tourism has definitely suffered since the Guidestones were blown up July 6 last year.

“Nobody comes and I don’t ever see cars out there,” he said.

The GBI took over the investigation and has not made any arrests.

“They seem to have exhausted all their leads and have nothing, so at this point I think we’re waiting on somebody to tell somebody something, and that’s how it’ll get found out at some point,” said Vaughn.

The monument was built in 1980 and was referred to as “America’s Stonehenge” by some. The identity of the person who paid for the monument has never been revealed.

The land has since been sold and a house may soon be built on the spot.



