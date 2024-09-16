MUST WATCH: Robbers plummet through Atlanta Check Cashiers’ ceiling, steal $150K in cash

ATLANTA — It’s something out of a movie. A wild robbery was all caught on camera.

It happened on Sept. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at the Atlanta Check Cashiers on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta.

Just as a manager was getting ready to open, two men broke through the ceiling, and jumped down, knocking the manager to the ground.

Surveillance video shows the suspects ordering the employee to take them to a safe. The thieves cleared the safe, and one duct taped the employee in a bathroom.

The suspects emptied two cash trays into a bag before running out of the business. The bag contained $150,000 in cash.

Customers were shocked by the amount of money stolen.

“That’s a lot of money. And that they came through the ceiling. That’s crazy. I hope they catch these guys and receive the money back,” customer Fred Stewart said.

Investigators say the thieves jumped into what appeared to be an older model (possibly black or green) pickup truck driven by another man and drove away. The manager wasn’t seriously hurt.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects. The company did not have any comment on the robbery.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.



