Music Midtown is back! Here’s what you need to know if you’re going this weekend

ATLANTA -After a year absence Music Midtown returns this weekend to Piedmont Park.

The event was cancelled last year following the passage of Georgia’s concealed carry gun law. Over 50 thousand people attended the event in 2021, and similar crowds are expected this year.

Music Midtown will run from Sept. 15 to 17. It will be at Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive Northeast. On Friday, gates will open at 5 p.m. Saturday will see the gates open at noon, and Sunday they will open at 11 a.m.

The festival runs until 11 p.m. each night.

The lineup is strong with P!nk and Flume headlining Friday. Billie Eilish and The 1975 will headline Saturday and iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses will headline Sunday.

Other acts in attendance include Pitbull, Niall Horan, Incubus, Tove Lo, Lil Baby and more.

There are a variety of different tickets available. There are one, two and three-day tickets.

One-day general admission tickets start at $155, two-day general admission tickets start at $225 and three-day general admission tickets start at $280. There are also premium ticket options available.

Cashless is the way to go for attendees, the festival website states. Festivalgoers will be able to pay with Venmo, PayPal or their credit/debit card through the use of a wristband.

All bags will be searched before entry.

If you’re taking a rideshare service, drop off and pick up at Piedmont Park will be between 12th Street and 14th Street on the west side of the park. Virginia Avenue between Monroe Drive and Kanuga Street can be used.

Festival goers also can ride MARTA. From the Midtown MARTA Station to 12th Street entrance (and box office). Exit on 10th Street. Head east for 0.5 miles. Turn left on Piedmont Ave NE for 0.1 miles to park entry at 12th Street.

