Murder suspects captured in coastal Georgia after drone search

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Two suspects wanted for murder in Rockdale County were captured several hundred miles away in coastal Georgia after a drone search led deputies to their hiding spot in a wooded area.

Kaliz Hadley, 21, and Tahnee McNabb, 19, were arrested without incident in Long County, where authorities say they discovered the pair with the help of aerial surveillance technology. Both suspects were wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

According to investigators, deputies recovered evidence at the scene linking Hadley and McNabb to the fatal incident in Rockdale County. However, officials have not released details about the evidence or the circumstances of the crime.

The identity of the victim has also not been disclosed, and it remains unclear what led to the slaying. The investigation is ongoing, and both suspects remain in custody.