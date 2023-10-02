Murder suspect on the run after shooting teen outside of Spalding County football game

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Griffin Police are searching for a 17-year-old who they say is responsible for shooting and killing a 14-year-old outside of a football game Saturday afternoon.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendricks.

Police said the shooting happened near Griffin Memorial Stadium late Saturday afternoon. Officers on duty inside working security for the football game rushed out to secure the scene.

“It’s really devastating, especially the young being impacted by gun violence,” neighbor Andrea Naulls said.

According to Griffin Police and the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Kendricks knew the 14-year-old he killed.

They found the 14-year-old victim near the intersection of South 5th Street and Poplar Street.

The news impacted students and nearby neighbors. They found it hard not to think of both families.

“They were both minors with life full ahead of them. Parents from both sides are hurting. And just to see the violence in the community, hurts. It hurts a lot,” Naulls said.

The school district released a statement that reads in part:

“It is with sadness and disappointment that we notify you of an incident that resulted in the loss of life for a Griffin High School student Saturday afternoon near the end of the football game.”

Police said Kendricks, who may have altered his appearance, is facing outstanding warrants for charges including murder, aggravated assault, minor in possession of a firearm, possession of that firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct.

“It’s just honestly scary to think about. And I think gun laws just be a little stricter, especially with them getting into minor’s hands. It is very, very scary to think about,” Naulls said.

