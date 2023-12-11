Local

Murder suspect identified as inmate accused of stabbing YSL co-defendant multiple times

Murder suspect identified as inmate who stabbed YSL co-defendant multiple times Willie Brown (left) is accused of stabbing a YSL defendant Shannon Stillwell (right) at the Fulton County Jail.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Young Slime Life defendant Shannon Stillwell is in the hospital after officials say he was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Stillwell was stabbed overnight.

Stillwell, AKA Shannon Jackson, AKA SB, is facing RICO charges, murder, participation in a criminal street gang, and gun charges.

It has been confirmed with multiple sources that Stillwell was stabbed in the stomach and expected to recover.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as inmate Willie Brown, who has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items.

Deputies said Brown and Stillwell got into a fight and Stillwell was stabbed multiple times. He is currently stable. Brown and Stillwell were housed in the same zone, but deputies said they don’t know what led to the stabbing.

Brown was initially arrested on July 22, 2020 by the East Point Police Department on several charges including felony cruelty to children and felony murder, among other charges. He was being held without bond.

WSB-TV’S Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this report.

