Multiple events scheduled in Atlanta this weekend could cause traffic issues

ATLANTA — Multiple major events scheduled in Atlanta during the weekend could lead to traffic nightmares for motorists.

Events at State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will bring increased traffic and congestion.

The U.S. Men’s National soccer team is facing off against Belgium at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. while the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation is encouraging everyone to plan ahead, use MARTA if possible and to allow extra travel time.

“Whether you’re catching the Hawks game, vibing at a concert, or cheering on at the soccer match, it going to be a vibe,” said the Atlanta Department of Transportation. “Everyone ‘s the ATL! Traffic will be heavier than usual so give yourself extra time, hop on MARTA and bring some patience along for the ride.”

For more information on MARTA, visit the website here.