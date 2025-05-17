Local

Multicultural festival underway in Gwinnett County

By WSB Radio News Staff
Gwinnett County multicultural festival and county government open house (Gwinnett County Government)
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The multicultural festival and county government open house is underway at the Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth on Saturday.

The festival is in celebration of the many diverse cultures in Gwinnett County.

The festival featured music, activities, performances and more. The Sugarloaf Korean Baptist Church, Magic Eastern Ensemble, were among the performers.

An all girls rock band titled JAWS Band and the Lawrenceville School of the Arts, also performed.

Officials are also offering information about the Gwinnett County government and building connections with the public.

The event began at 10 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m.

