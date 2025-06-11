Multi-million dollar lawsuit filed on behalf of victims of Sapelo Island gangway bridge collapse

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A multi-million dollar lawsuit has been filed on behalf of victims of the Sapelo Island gangway bridge collapse in South Carolina Wednesday.

The incident happened during a cultural festival last October, when a walkway collapsed at a state-operated ferry dock sending more than 20 people into the water.

Seven elderly victims did not survive.

Relatives of the deceased are suing the companies that built it.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents four of the deceased, says the families deserve justice.

“The biggest thing why we are filing this multi-million dollar lawsuit is because this tragedy was totally preventable.”

The lawsuit was filed in Gwinnett County, where the gangway’s general contractor, Centennial Construction, is based.

It contends the metal walkway was compromised by structural flaws and shoddy construction.