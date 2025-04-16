Multi-agency task force ‘Operation Hold The Line’ begins in Georgia

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Attorney General Chris Carr announced a new task force that will target transnational gangs that are operating in Georgia called “Operation Hold The Line” is now in business.

“This is going to be the boots on the ground,” Carr said.

On Tuesday, he held his first meeting with law enforcement at every level, local, state, and federal. Carr says more international gang activity in Georgia means law-enforcement must work together. It is one of several steps he is taking to combat the effects of illegal immigration in Georgia.

Carr says gangs are not just into guns and drugs anymore.

“Human beings, cyber crimes, benefits, identity theft. As we look at transnational gangs we know they are involved in drug activity, human trafficking activity, fentanyl is a big issue,” Carr said.

Agencies taking part in operation hold the line now begin training together for their special mission.

Carr said a violent gang that originated inside a prison in Venezuela has spread its operations to Georgia and at least 15 other states.