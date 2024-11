SUWANEE – A mother has been killed in a drive-by shooting.

Police responded to an address in Suwanee off Buford Highway on Baxley Village Trail. Police say a neighbor opened fire during a targeted drive-by.

Suwanee police say the suspect lives in the same neighborhood and tried to get away, but was stopped by police and is now in custody.

The mom, who was in her 40′s, was in the kitchen at the time of the shooting. She died at the hospital.