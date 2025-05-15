Mother of kidnapped newborn finds hope in DeKalb DNA event

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Forty-five years after her newborn son was kidnapped, Atlanta mother Donna Green is finding renewed hope through a DNA event hosted by DeKalb County’s Cold Case Task Force.

Green’s son, Raymond, was just five days old when a woman posing as a friend abducted him after befriending her at the hospital in 1978.

“She seemed to be a really friendly lady,” Green said. “I had no idea she was just baiting me to steal my son.”

This Saturday, Green’s nonprofit will hold a Walkathon at Legacy Park alongside the county’s cold case team, which will collect DNA samples from families of the missing. “I just had a case where the child was missing 20-something years, and one DNA match brought them home,” Green said. “I believe if my son comes home, it’ll be through DNA.”

Raymond Green would be 45 years old today.

WSBs Veronica Waters contributed to this story