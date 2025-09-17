Local

Mother in jail, father dead after child found bloody and wandering in the street

By WSB Radio News Staff
Mother in jail, father dead after child found bloody and wandering in the street Neighbors in a Kennesaw neighborhood found a six-year-old child wandering the street, bloody, with apparent injuries to an arm and leg. (LPETTET/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
By WSB Radio News Staff

KENNESAW, GA — Neighbors in a Kennesaw neighborhood found a six-year-old child wandering the street, bloody, with apparent injuries to an arm and leg.

Kennesaw police found the parents at home, intoxicated, saying they were unaware the child was out.

Both parents were arrested, but the father suffered a medical emergency in the jail and later died.

Kennesaw Police Spokesman David Buchanan says the mother, Brittany Anderson, was charged with Reckless Conduct and Cruelty to Children.

She remains in jail without bond.

The child is with a grandparent and is doing well, according to police.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!