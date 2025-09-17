Mother in jail, father dead after child found bloody and wandering in the street

KENNESAW, GA — Neighbors in a Kennesaw neighborhood found a six-year-old child wandering the street, bloody, with apparent injuries to an arm and leg.

Kennesaw police found the parents at home, intoxicated, saying they were unaware the child was out.

Both parents were arrested, but the father suffered a medical emergency in the jail and later died.

Kennesaw Police Spokesman David Buchanan says the mother, Brittany Anderson, was charged with Reckless Conduct and Cruelty to Children.

She remains in jail without bond.

The child is with a grandparent and is doing well, according to police.