Mother, 17-year-old son dead after train plows into their car, GSP says

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother and son were both killed when a train hit their car last week in Wilcox County.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 159. Deputies said two people inside a Kia Optima were ejected from the vehicle and found dead at the scene, according to WALB.

The coroner’s office has identified the victims as 17-year-old Dallas Corbin Dozier, of Hawkinsville, and his mother, 34-year-old Brandy Elizabeth Drinnon.

Drinnon was self-employed as a tattoo artist and enjoyed drawing, traveling, music, fishing and going to the beach with her family and children, according to her obituary.

Investigators with the Georgia State Patrol determined that the family’s car crossed an activated and lowered railroad crossing arm. According to WALB, Dozier was driving at the time of the crash.

The family is raising money to help with burial expenses via GoFundMe.





