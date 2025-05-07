Motel shut down in Roswell after trafficking arrests

ROSWELL, GA — City leaders in Roswell have ordered the immediate closure of the Economy Hotel on Old Dogwood Road, citing dangerous safety violations and a recent human trafficking investigation that resulted in multiple arrests.

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson says the decision to shut down the property came after serious concerns were uncovered during inspections. “These are not minor infractions,” Wilson said. “They are serious threats to human life, including unsafe structural conditions, inoperable fire alarms, blocked emergency exits, and exposed electrical wiring.”

The emergency closure comes just days after six men, two of whom were motel employees, were arrested in connection with a disturbing human trafficking case. Investigators say the suspects gave drugs and alcohol to two underage sisters before forcing them to engage in sex acts with strangers at the motel.

Mayor Wilson emphasized that the city is working to relocate individuals who were living at the motel. “It is our job to protect all of those, particularly those who can’t defend themselves,” he said. “And I would say the people in this hotel are great examples of people who can’t protect themselves.”

The City of Roswell has officially issued an emergency order to vacate the Economy hotel as efforts continue to ensure the safety and well-being of residents impacted by the closure.