Morehouse College junior killed, 3 people injured after car flips over on I-20

ATLANTA — A Morehouse College junior was killed in a car crash Thursday morning on I-20 in downtown Atlanta.

Officials identified the student as Jayden Mango, a 20-year-old junior who was studying cinema, television, and emerging media studies.

The school said he was known for his kind heart and involvement within the Morehouse community.

“Jayden’s presence enriched the lives of everyone around him. He was passionate about storytelling and envisioned using his talents to uplift and educate others through the power of media. Beyond his academic pursuits, Jayden was admired for his generous spirit, quiet leadership, and unwavering commitment to the Morehouse ideals of excellence and brotherhood,” officials said.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Mango died in a crash at the Windsor Street exit on I-20 eastbound around 2:01 a.m.

Atlanta police investigators said Mango was a passenger in a Black Hyundai Sonata that suddenly left the roadway. The car went into the grassy median between I-20 and the I-75/I-85 connector before it hit a light pole and guard rail.

The impact caused the car to roll several times before it landed upside down on the Windsor Street ramp. Mango was ejected from the passenger seat, according to police. He died at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if the other people in the car were also Morehouse students.

Morehouse College will have counselors available for students, faculty and staff. Appointments can be made by calling 470-639-0231.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.

“On behalf of the Morehouse community, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to Jayden’s family, friends, classmates, and professors. The passing of such a bright, promising young man is deeply felt across our entire community. We ask that you keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this profound loss,” officials said.