More victims found, new charges filed against Gainesville man in child sex case

GAINESVILLE, GA — A Gainesville man already behind bars on child sex charges is now facing additional charges after investigators said they located more victims.

Authorities have filed 25 additional felony charges against 20-year-old Alex Bohac.

Bohac was arrested in February on child sexual exploitation charges involving a 14-year-old girl from Texas.

During the investigation, authorities searched Bohac’s electronic devices while he was in custody and found more than 12,000 videos and screen images.

Investigators said the material was related to the Texas teen and five additional victims.

Authorities said Bohac initially made contact with his victims through a social media video chat app.

Investigators also said none of the victims live in the metro Atlanta area.

Bohac remains in custody without bond.