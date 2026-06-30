More than half of Georgia teachers are now using AI in their classrooms

ATLANTA — A new survey from the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts found nearly 60% of Georgia teachers are using artificial intelligence to help with classroom tasks.

The report is based on responses from 13,000 teachers across the state.

Georgia Association of Educators President Lisa Morgan said the findings are not surprising.

“Schools are a reflection of their community, you can’t separate the school from what’s happening in the community surrounding it,” Morgan said.

“There’s nothing in the report that is truly surprising,” she added.

According to the survey, about 90% of teachers who use artificial intelligence said the technology has had a positive impact on their classrooms.

Teachers reported using AI for tasks such as lesson planning and creating materials to help students with learning disabilities.

“As AI becomes a more common place in our everyday lives, it obviously will become a common place in our schools,” Morgan said.

Morgan said it is important for educators to understand new technology so they can help students use it responsibly.

“It’s very important that we understand as technology advances that part of our role as educators is to help students navigate new technology,” Morgan said.

“Understand the purpose of that technology, and how to use it in an ethical manner,” she added.

Supporters say artificial intelligence can help reduce teachers’ workloads, create specialized lesson plans and provide new ways to connect with students.

Opponents have raised concerns about teachers and students becoming overly reliant on the technology and the potential for inaccurate or misleading information generated by AI.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.