More than 500,000 Kobalt yard tools recalled over fire risk

ATLANTA — More than 500,000 Kobalt battery-powered yard tools are being recalled because of a potential fire hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, charging the lithium-ion batteries through the USB-C port while the batteries are attached to the tools can cause the batteries to short-circuit, posing a fire risk.

The commission says there have been 34 reports of batteries smoking, sparking or catching fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Consumers are urged to stop charging the batteries while they are attached to the tools and contact the company for a replacement battery.

The recalled tools were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online from January through May of this year.