More than 200 metro Atlanta manufacturing jobs set to be cut this fall

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta is bracing for the loss of more than 200 manufacturing jobs this fall, according to new filings with the state.

Yamaha announced plans to eliminate 160 positions at two distribution centers in Newnan as it prepares to transfer ownership to another company in October. The company says some of the affected employees may be offered similar roles with the new owner.

Meanwhile, in Cherokee County, Backyard Play-Nation is preparing to close its Canton facility on Industrial Court, impacting 66 workers. Those job cuts are expected to take place in late September.