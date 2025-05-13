More than 200 arrested in nationwide child exploitation crackdown; two Georgia men charged

A nationwide operation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of 205 individuals accused of crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children. The initiative called “Operation Restore Justice,” also led to the rescue of 115 children, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Among those arrested are two Georgia men who now face federal charges in the Southern District of Georgia.

Michael Alexander James, 44, of Waynesboro

Martin Lindner, 52, of Augusta

Both men were indicted on one count of possession of child pornography, according to newly unsealed federal indictments.

The Department of Justice says Operation Restore Justice was designed to identify, track down, and arrest child predators across the country.