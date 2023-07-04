More than 20 residents displaced after apartment fire in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Fire is investigating an apartment fire that displaced several people.
Officials think the fire may have started from lightning.
Cobb Fire was dispatched to a possible lightning strike at 300 Riverside Parkway with flames showing.
Units arrived on the scene to heavy fire from the roof.
The fire was extinguished and was contained to a single building.
Officials said 10 units were involved.
Red Cross was contacted for 25 people displaced.
No injuries were reported at this time.
The fire is still under investigation.
©2023 Cox Media Group