More than 20 residents displaced after apartment fire in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Fire is investigating an apartment fire that displaced several people.

Officials think the fire may have started from lightning.

Cobb Fire was dispatched to a possible lightning strike at 300 Riverside Parkway with flames showing.

Units arrived on the scene to heavy fire from the roof.

The fire was extinguished and was contained to a single building.

Officials said 10 units were involved.

Red Cross was contacted for 25 people displaced.

No injuries were reported at this time.

The fire is still under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group