More than 1K confirmed measles cases reported in the U.S., CDC confirms

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
One Death Reported As Texas Measles Outbreak Spreads SEMINOLE, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 27: Signs point the way to measles testing in the parking lot of the Seminole Hospital District across from Wigwam Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Seminole, Texas. Eighty cases of measles have been reported in Gaines county with one death reported. (Photo by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images) (Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — More than 1,000 confirmed cases of measles has been reported in the United States, including cases in Georgia, Atlanta-based CDC reports.

CDC officials say the measles outbreak started in Texas in January.

According to CDC officials, “measles is an airborne, extremely infectious, and potentially severe rash illness” and it is very contagious.

This is only the second time there have been that many cases in three decades, the CDC says.

Texas remains ground zero of the outbreak, with more than 700 cases reported, CDC officials say. There have been three deaths related to measles, including two children.

Symptoms appear seven to fourteen days after exposure and typically include fever, cough running nose, and a rash.

"Before the measles vaccine was introduced, an estimated 48,000 people were hospitalized and 400–500 people died in the United States each year," CDC officials say.

