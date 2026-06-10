More than $1.6 million worth of fentanyl seized in metro Atlanta bust

COBB COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office says it seized more than two dozen pounds of fentanyl worth more than $1.6 million.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said more than 25 pounds of fentanyl with a street value of $1.65 million was taken off the streets following a month-long investigation.

On Monday, the Marietta/Cobb/Smyrna (MCS) Narcotics Unit arrested Akira Garcia Mondragon.

He was charged with trafficking fentanyl, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The MCS Narcotics Unit seized about 11.43 kilograms of fentanyl and recovered a firearm during a traffic stop in Cobb County.

“Fentanyl is one of the deadliest drugs facing our communities today. Even small amounts can be lethal. This seizure represents a major disruption to the illegal drug trade and potentially prevented countless overdoses,” the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said the operation was carried out through coordinated efforts of MCS Narcotics agents, OCU Intelligence personnel, K-9 teams and supporting units.