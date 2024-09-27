More than 1 million Georgians without power after Tropical Storm Helene

ATLANTA — More than 1,000,000 people across the state are without power on Friday morning.

According to Georgia Power’s outage map, more than 659,000 of their customers are experiencing an outage as of 3 p.m.

In metro Atlanta, DeKalb and Fulton counties are the hardest hit. More than 30,100 in DeKalb County and more than 18,200 in Fulton County are without power. In far northeast Georgia, in Rabun County, more than 7,000 are part of an outage.

The Augusta and Savannah areas are also experiencing major power outages. In Columbia and Richmond counties near Augusta, more than 145,400 Georgia Power customers are part of an outage.

In Chatham County, which includes Savannah, more than 110,800 customers don’t have power in their homes.

Georgia EMC incorporates several smaller power companies across the state. They say 399,399 of those customers are without power, including 16,000 in metro Atlanta and 35,000 in northeast Georgia.

In total, at least 1,058,444 Georgians are experiencing power outages.

There is no word on when power may be restored.