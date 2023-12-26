Months after Atlanta bridal shop abruptly shuts down, bride finally gets her gown

ATLANTA — A bride-to-be was devastated when an Atlanta bridal store suddenly shut down in August.

Amanda Foxgrover was among several women who had their dream gowns inside Anya Bridal when it closed and had no way to get them.

“And immediately my heart just sank into my stomach. I was freaking out,” Foxgrover said. “I had called my mom in tears. They ended up sending me home from work because I just couldn’t stop crying.”

She filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau and the state Attorney General’s Office but never got a refund.

In November, Marie Andujar, who owns a special events venue, acquired all of Anya Bridal’s inventory through a bankruptcy auction.

She knew how crushing it was for patrons who lost their gowns, so she worked to reunite the brides with their dresses.

In a Better Business Bureau complaint sent to the store, Andujar found contact information for Foxgrover and called her up.

The bride had an invoice and a photo of her gown.

“So it was plenty enough to say yes, this girl had bought her dress there and that we were gonna take it and make her whole,” Andujar said.

She wasn’t able to locate the exact dress, but Andujar did find another gown that captured the bride’s heart.

Andujar is giving Foxgrover the bridal gown and all its alterations free of charge.

“It was lovely to see that and that she was being brought back into feeling that whole bride experience,” Andujar said.

The new dress is much different from the original gown, but Foxgrover said she loves it even more.

“Every girl dreams about their wedding dress,” she said. “Every girl has that picture in her mind, and I lost mine. And Marie brought it back tenfold,” she said.

Andujar said she plans to create more happy endings like this for other brides who lost their dresses at Anya Bridal.

Anya Bridal has been called and emailed for comment, but has not yet given a response.

WSB-TV’s Bryan Mims contributed to this report.