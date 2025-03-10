Monday morning commute considered one of the most dangerous due to Daylight Saving Time

This morning’s commute is being labeled as one of the most dangerous of the year, with research showing that many drivers are sleep-deprived on the Monday following the start of Daylight Saving Time.

Physician’s Assistant Candace Wooten explains that the loss of one hour on Sunday can have significant effects. “You’re getting more daylight hours, fewer nighttime hours, and it shifts a sleep schedule, which can change everything,” Wooten says.

This disruption to our circadian rhythm, the body’s internal clock, has been linked to an increase in heart attacks, strokes, and depression during the first few days after Daylight Saving Time begins.

Research confirms that many people feel extra drowsy on the Monday after the time switch. Wooten points out that “springing forward” can cause people to stay up later, as the additional natural light gives the illusion of more time in the day. The result is often a lack of rest, which can lead to various health issues.

Drivers are urged to be extra cautious on the roads during this time, as previous studies have shown a rise in car crashes during the days following the time change. The combination of sleep deprivation and impaired focus can significantly increase the risk of accidents.