Mom charged with murder after 1-year-old drowns in DeKalb County bathtub

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County mother has been charged with murder after her 1-year-old daughter died days after drowning in a bathtub.

Police initially charged Ronica Jones, 27, with negligence after her daughter nearly drowned last week. They upped her charges after the child died on Monday night.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with the child’s grandfather who says he believes it was all an accident.

Police say they have enough evidence to support a murder charge.

Jones has bonded out on the murder charge and her family says she is prepared to fight because she has another child to take care of.