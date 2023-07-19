Mom of 19-year-old shot to death by her ex reveals chilling last phone call from daughter’s killer

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 19-year-old woman police said was kidnapped from her job and killed said her daughter’s ex-boyfriend had been threatening their lives for months.

She said she begged her daughter, 19-year-old Khaliyah Jones, to stay away from him, but she wanted to save him.

Cameron Hopkins was arrested after police said he kidnapped Jones from a Wingstop where she worked, led police on a chase and then shot Jones to death inside the car outside Lovejoy High School.

Jones’s mother, Bridgette Jones, said Hopkins had threatened her daughter and her family repeatedly and she knew something bad was going to happen.

“I said, Kaliyah, loving him is going to kill you,” Jones said. “And he killed her.”

Jones said she begged her daughter to stay away from Hopkins, especially after he kidnapped her last year from a Walmart in Lovejoy at gunpoint.

“And here we are a year later, and my baby dead,” her mother said.

Jones said Hopkins called her after he shot her daughter.

“He called me and he was screaming. He said, ‘Mrs. Jones! Mrs. Jones!’ And ‘Baby wake up. Baby wake up,’” Jones said. “And I said, ‘Cameron, you shot her.’”

Police said after Hopkins shot Khaliyah, he shot at officers. They fired pepper spray into the car, and that’s when Hopkins surrendered.

Hopkins was in court Monday, where he had a strange question for the judge.

“If you could give possible pleas, give me that,” Hopkins said.

Jones said after Hopkins kidnapped her daughter last year, he coerced her into saying it didn’t happen, even though there was video. Hopkins was let out on bond.

“You see it on camera,” Jones said.” How can you say it didn’t happen.”

Jones said the courts, those in charge of ankle monitoring and bonds failed them. She said she will be working on laws to keep dangerous offenders behind bars.

Hopkins now faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

