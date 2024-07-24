Local

Mississippi man identified as person found dead in car that crashed into Hall County home

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Police have identified a man found inside a car that crashed into the back of a home in Hall County over the weekend.

Oakwood police officers were called to a home on Aster Place about a shooting. A few streets over, they found a crashed car and a man with several gunshot wounds inside.

That man has now been identified as 36-year-old Shontae Pratt of Houston, Mississippi. Pratt was taken to the hospital in Gainesville where he died from his injuries.

At the initial scene, they found 38-year-old Jeremy Gambrel, who had minor injuries. Investigators detained him at the scene.

Gambrel has since been formally arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault with the intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

