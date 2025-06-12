Missing Morehouse College student found dead after crash in Virginia

A Morehouse College student who was reported missing over the weekend has been found dead following a car crash in Virginia.

The college confirmed the death of 19-year-old Kyle Coleman in a statement released Monday, saying, “The Morehouse family grieves the loss of Kyle Coleman.”

Authorities in Tysons, Virginia say Coleman’s vehicle was found unoccupied Sunday after being involved in a collision. A search was launched shortly after, and police used drones to help locate his remains in a nearby small body of water.

It remains unclear how Coleman died, and an investigation is ongoing.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story