Missing Morehouse College student found dead after crash in Virginia

By WSB Radio News Staff
Kyle Coleman Kyle Coleman was last seen on June 7. Photo: Prince William County Police Department
A Morehouse College student who was reported missing over the weekend has been found dead following a car crash in Virginia.

The college confirmed the death of 19-year-old Kyle Coleman in a statement released Monday, saying, “The Morehouse family grieves the loss of Kyle Coleman.”

Authorities in Tysons, Virginia say Coleman’s vehicle was found unoccupied Sunday after being involved in a collision. A search was launched shortly after, and police used drones to help locate his remains in a nearby small body of water.

It remains unclear how Coleman died, and an investigation is ongoing.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

