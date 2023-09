GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga, — A 10-year-old girl who disappeared in Gwinnett County Saturday evening has been found, according to police.

Police say Brett Lonnie Brock of Suwanee was last seen early on September 9 at approximately 6:30 p.m. outside her home on Hooch River Trail in Suwanee.

Sunday afternoon, the Gwinnett County Police Department said around 2 a.m. Brock returned home safely and is with her parents.

Police have not provided any other updates.





